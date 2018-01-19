Denmark's central bank to 0.1 pct inflation-linked bullet loan 2030

COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank will open a 0.1 pct inflation-linked bullet loan 2030 on February 7, the bank said in a press release on Friday.

* The government bond will be linked to the Danish consumer price index, CPI, and the interest payment date will be November 15

* The new bond will replace 0.1 per cent inflation-linked bullet loan 2023 and after this the government can conduct buybacks in 0.1 percent inflation-linked bullet loan 2023

* The sale will commence via MTS Denmark’s auction system with primary dealers as counterparts

* Bids can be submitted on the opening day from 0800 CET until 1015 CET

* The loan will be included in the central government’s securities lending facility from February 7, 2018 (Copenhagen Newsroom)