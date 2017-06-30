FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Danish Q1 revised GDP rises 2.6 pct yr/yr
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 30, 2017 / 7:14 AM / a month ago

Danish Q1 revised GDP rises 2.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) - Denmark's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been revised upwards to 2.6 percent from the same quarter last year, from a May reading of 2.2 percent, the national statistics office said on Friday.

The figure for the increase compared to the previous quarter was not revised and thus remained at 0.6 percent as in the May reading.

The value of the first-quarter GDP was 516.4 billion Danish crowns ($79.30 billion).

$1 = 6.5116 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.