Danish October retail sales index down 1.8 pct
November 24, 2017 / 7:11 AM / a day ago

Danish October retail sales index down 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COPENHAGEN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index
fell 1.8 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Friday.
    Retail sales fell 1.1 percent in October from the previous
month, Statistics Denmark said.
                                      
                          Oct 2017        Sep 2017
 Pct. change yr/yr          -1.8           +3.0**
                                       
 Pct. change mth/mth        -1.1           +0.7***
                                       
    
    ** Revised from an initial figure of +1.7 percent.
    *** Revised from an initial figure of +0.8 percent.
    
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

