FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 16, 2018 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

Danish inventor could face life sentence in submarine killing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Danish prosecutors will seek to have inventor Peter Madsen jailed for life, police said on Tuesday, adding that he may have killed Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his homebuilt submarine by cutting her throat or by strangulation.

Madsen has been charged with the murder and dismembering of Wall along with a charge of sexual assault without intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature, police said.

Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist who was researching a story on the entrepreneur and aerospace engineer, went missing after he took her out to sea in his 17-metre (56-foot) submarine in August last year.

Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.