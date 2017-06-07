Ferries between Denmark and Germany suspended due to threat

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Ferry operator Scandlines said Wednesday it has evacuated all its ferries in the Danish town Rodby and suspended ferry traffic between Denmark and Germany due to security reasons following a telephone threat.

"All ferry operations have been suspended, and the ferries will be emptied as soon as the police allows them to go to port," a Scandlines spokesperson said.

The local police said the suspension came after it had received a telephone call, but declined to elaborate.