COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank sold 1.2 billion Danish crowns ($193.45 million) worth of Treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 2.52 billion crowns.

The cut-off rate was -0.68 percent for the bills that mature in December 2017 and -0.66 percent for bills maturing in March 2018.

For more detail, click here: