10 days ago
Japan's Denso shares jump on strong results, outlook
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 28, 2017 / 2:35 AM / 10 days ago

Japan's Denso shares jump on strong results, outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp jumped 4 percent on Friday after the company announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook.

Denso said it now expects an operating profit of 353 billion yen ($3.18 billion) in the full year through next March, up from a previous forecast of 327 billion yen.

Its quarterly operating profit for the April-June quarter rose 39 percent from the same period a year earlier to 93.16 billion yen, beating the average market forecast of 76.15 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 111.0900 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

