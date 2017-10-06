FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime - media
October 6, 2017

CORRECTED-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency conversion to $4,400, not $44,000 in first paragraph)

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled that it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits, local media reported.

Dentsu’s labour practices came under scrutiny after a young employee committed suicide in 2015. She had worked 105 hours of overtime in the October of that year after which she fell into depression. Japan’s labour ministry ruled her death “karoshi” - literally “death by overwork”.

$1 = 112.9500 yen Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

