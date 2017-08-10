FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kohl's quarterly profit jumps 48.6 pct
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 10, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 days ago

Kohl's quarterly profit jumps 48.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported a 48.6 percent rise in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when it recorded charges of $128 million related to impairments and store closures.

The company's net income rose to $208 million, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $140 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 1 percent to $4.14 billion, declining for the sixth straight quarter.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva

