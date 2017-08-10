Property firm Derwent London raises full-year rents forecast

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Derwent London, a central London office developer, raised its full-year rents guidance after achieving a record level of new lettings in the first half despite concerns about Brexit.

The company said it expected full-year rental values to vary between a 3 percent fall and 2 percent growth, up from a previous estimate of a 5 percent drop to flat growth.

Derwent London said EPRA net asset value rose 0.9 percent to 3,582 pence ($46.48) in the six months ended June 30.