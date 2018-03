FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Sunday set the price range for the planned initial public offering of its asset management unit at between 30 and 36 euros per share.

In what is expected to be one of Germany’s biggest listings this year, Deutsche Bank also said ‍Nippon Life Insurance Company has agreed to acquire a 5.0 percent stake in the unit, known as DWS, in the offering at the issue price.

​ (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by David Evans)