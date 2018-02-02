FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Regulatory News - Americas
February 2, 2018 / 1:43 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. CFTC orders Deutsche Bank unit to pay $70 million penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it issued an order on Thursday filing and settling charges against Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, a unit of Deutsche Bank AG, for attempted manipulation of the ISDAFIX benchmark and requiring the firm to pay a $70 million civil penalty.

The CFTC said that from at least January 2007 to until May 2012, Deutsche Bank Securities made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix (USD ISDAFIX), a leading global benchmark referenced in a range of interest rate products.

It said Deutsche Bank Securities did so to benefit its derivatives positions, including positions involving cash-settled options on interest rate swaps.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.