January 2, 2018 / 9:10 AM / a day ago

MOVES-Greenbaum leaves Deutsche Bank

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - David Greenbaum, who was co-head of debt capital markets origination for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank, has left the bank, according to multiple sources.

Greenbaum is understood to be leaving the banking industry and will take up a senior position with a client.

Greenbaum’s responsibilities are expected to be taken up by fellow co-head Maryam Khosrowshahi and other members of the debt capital markets team.

Greenbaum moved to Deutsche Bank in 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston and Alliance Capital Management. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
