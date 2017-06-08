MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires healthcare IT, outsourcing banker Richitt

June 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has hired veteran investment banker Nick Richitt as a managing director to head its healthcare IT and clinical outsourcing franchise, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.

He will join Deutsche Bank in September, the memo said.

Richitt previously headed technology and services investment banking at Suntrust Robinson Humphrey.

Much of his 15 years of experience in the investment banking industry has been devoted to technology companies that are focused on the healthcare sector. He has advised on transactions in debt and equity capital markets, as well as M&A.

Prior to Suntrust, Richitt spent seven years at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc most recently as a managing director in healthcare investment banking.

He also spent an earlier part of his career at Friedman Billings Ramsey & Co and UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Bank has made several other healthcare investment banking hires in recent years. In April, it announced it had hired Philip Pucciarelli and Robert Verdier, who were previously at BMO Capital Markets.

Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank also hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)