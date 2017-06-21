FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank taps Rose to head metals and mining team in Americas
June 21, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 2 months ago

Deutsche Bank taps Rose to head metals and mining team in Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Jonathan Rose as the head of its metals and mining investment banking team in the Americas, according to an internal memo, the contents of which were confirmed on Wednesday by a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman.

Rose will be based in New York and report to John Anos, co-head of the bank's global industrials group. He joins Deutsche Bank from BMO Capital Markets, where he was responsible for coverage of the global coal and North American iron ore and metals sectors.

Rose has nearly 20 years of corporate finance experience including broader metals and mining coverage roles at UBS Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to the memo.

At Deutsche Bank, his role will involve advising metals and mining clients on strategic and capital raising activities, according to the memo. (Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

