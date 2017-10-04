FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names new head for Asia-Pacific asset management
October 4, 2017

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names new head for Asia-Pacific asset management

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has hired Alex Prout from Morgan Stanley Investment Management as new head of its Asia-Pacific asset management business based in Hong Kong, a person with knowledge of the move said on Wednesday.

Prout, who worked as chief operating officer for global sales and distribution at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, will start his new role in November, the person said, declining to be identified pending a public announcement.

Deutsche Bank confirmed it had hired Prout to run its Asia-Pacific asset management business. It did not elaborate.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in the United States, Prout had worked at leading global fund managers including Invesco Asset Management and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in Hong Kong and Tokyo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

