January 18, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Deutsche Bank CEO defends strategy, calls for patience in overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Deutsche Bank on Thursday defended the lender’s strategy, saying a current overhaul would take time.

John Cryan, speaking at a reception in Berlin, also warned the political vacuum that had developed in Germany was one of several “major risks” that the economy is currently facing.

Germany’s largest bank recently disclosed that it would post its third annual loss in 2017, raising questions about the bank’s direction and Cryan’s leadership. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Tom Sims; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

