UPDATE 1-MOVES-Deutsche hires Le for financial institutions syndicate
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Deutsche hires Le for financial institutions syndicate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Update with Le’s title)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Viet Le to work on its financial institutions debt syndicate in Europe, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Le joins from Credit Agricole, where he held a similar job. He joined Credit Agricole fixed income syndicate in December 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he worked at Societe Generale as a credit analyst.

He joins as a director and will help fill the gap left by Derek Mills and Adekunle Ademakinwa, who left the bank earlier in 2017.

Credit Agricole promoted Andre Bonnal to assistant director within its financial institutions syndicate desk at the end of last year, after Robert Chambers left for JP Morgan.

Le was not immediately available for comment. Credit Agricole declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Ian Edmonson, Philip Wright)

