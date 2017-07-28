Deutsche Bank's 2Q Revenue Points to Weak 2017 Results

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Deutsche Bank AG's (DB; A-/Negative) weak 2Q17 trading results and pressure from low interest rates point to weak profitability for 2017, Fitch Ratings says. This is because a recovery in revenue stemming from volatility or client activity picking up later in the year may not be sufficient to offset expenses relating to DB's turnaround initiatives. DB generated a low 3.2% net return on tangible equity (RoTE) in the quarter, and 3.8% in 1H17. Stronger revenue in 2H17 will depend on client activity, which according to the bank had not improved noticeably in July. Although some of DB's prime finance clients lost during 4Q16, when the bank's franchise suffered, have returned, the associated revenue has, according to the bank, not recovered to the same extent. The difficult outlook for revenue means that cost control will remain important. Adjusted costs have declined slightly and should over the next quarters see some benefit from lower headcount but the 83% adjusted cost/income (excluding debit valuation adjustments) ratio in 1H17 remains high. Management indicated that progress with IT and systems simplification was on track, and that the bank had achieved about one third of its 2018 targeted actions. Operating expenses related to restructuring are set to increase in 2H17, in line with previous guidance of EUR2 billion expenses by end-2021. DB made a small release from provisions for litigation in 2Q17, but pending cases, including the US Department of Justice's investigation into DB's London-Moscow equity mirror trades, may result in substantial new provisions. At end-1H17, DB had EUR2.5 billion litigation reserves on its balance sheet. The bank's results were helped by a benign credit environment, and provisions for credit risk of EUR212 million (or 11bp of gross loans, annualised) were low in 1H17. We believe that credit risk provisions could increase in 2H17, but the generally benign operating environments across which DB operates should result in an only moderate impact on asset quality, excluding the impact of IFRS9, which the bank has not yet quantified. The bank's end-2Q17 CET1 ratio, including the benefit of the EUR8 billion rights issue completed in April, stood at a sound 14.1%. Excluding the effect of the capital increase, the CET1 ratio remained flat compared with end-1Q17. For the calculation of its regulatory capital ratios the bank is applying an assumed 100% common equity dividend pay-out ratio from interim profits, following ECB guidance, and has had to revise down its 1Q17 CET1 capital accordingly. Management's current guidance is that dividends of at least EUR 0.11 per share will be recommended for 2017. The bank's fully-loaded CRD IV leverage ratio increased to 3.8% at end-1Q17. The pro-forma effect of the capital increase on its Tier 1 capital was partially offset by an expansion of the leverage exposure due to a change in reporting of pending settlements and due to higher liquidity holdings. The bank's liquidity position remains comfortable. During 1H17, the carrying value of the bank's liquidity reserves increased by EUR66.3 billion to EUR285 billion, 81% of which is held by the parent bank and its branches, and 80% is held in cash and equivalents. The liquidity coverage ratio increased to 144%. DB has changed its segment reporting as of end-1Q17, with the corporate and investment bank (CIB) now including sales and trading, origination and advisory, financing and global transaction banking. The private and commercial bank (PCB) includes Postbank and DB's wealth management, retail and commercial banking businesses. CIB has been most affected by slow origination and secondary trading markets and by business perimeter reductions. Its post-tax RoTE of 3.5% in the quarter was the weakest among the new segments. In fixed income and currency sales and trading, net revenue declined 12% yoy because of poor performance in US rates and weaker foreign exchange trading compared with 2Q16, which was boosted by Brexit-related volatility. Equity sales and trading revenue declined 28% and was affected by lower prime finance business volumes as well as low volatility. The 7% decline in origination and advisory revenue was led by debt origination, where revenue suffered from lower client activity in the US. Transaction banking revenues were negatively affected by business reductions and margin pressure. Earnings in PCB remained burdened by a large and inflexible cost base, which resulted in an adjusted cost/income ratio of 85%, and by low interest rates. Loan impairment charges were very low, due to releases and sales in an improved operating environment compared with 2Q16. The division's post-tax RoTE of 6.3% in the quarter (7.5% in 1H17) fell short of the group's longer-term 10% target. The asset management division benefitted from net new asset inflows, led by domestic clients, partially offset by outflows in liquidity products in the Americas. DB's management has indicated a part-IPO of this division, as announced earlier this year, was unlikely to happen in 2017. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ioana Sima Associate Director +44 20 3530 1736 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001