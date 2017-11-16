FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse board to decide on new CEO on Thursday - FAZ
November 16, 2017 / 8:07 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Deutsche Boerse board to decide on new CEO on Thursday - FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board is to meet on Thursday to pick a successor to Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, and Unicredit’s Theodor Weimer is the directors’ favourite candidate, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported.

Weimer, the head of Unicredit’s Germany unit, is a strong contender to take the helm of the stock exchange operator, a person familiar with the search said on Wednesday.

Kengeter is stepping down amid an ongoing insider trading investigation. He denies wrongdoing.

FAZ cited unspecified sources as saying the board’s sub-committee for personnel matters was scheduled to pick a candidate on Thursday and the full board would sign off on that choice - most likely Weimer - and issue a statement afterwards.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
