Deutsche Boerse to present roadmap in May after strategy review

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse is reviewing its strategy and costs, and it plans to announce a “revised roadmap” in May, the German stock exchange operator’s new chief executive said on Wednesday.

“I see a whole range of opportunities for us to grow,” CEO Theodor Weimer said.

He pointed to hopes of drawing euro clearing business from London after Britain leaves the European Union, opportunities for its data business, and possible acquisitions.

“Acquisition-driven growth is a staple of our sector,” he said. “Because the stock exchange business is a scale business. Size is vital for our success.”