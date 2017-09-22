FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BaFin critical of Deutsche Boerse insider trading settlement - source
September 22, 2017 / 12:08 PM / in a month

BaFin critical of Deutsche Boerse insider trading settlement - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s financial regulator BaFin has taken a critical view of a settlement between Deutsche Boerse and Frankfurt prosecutors to clear up a months-long insider trading case, a source said Friday.

The stance is a blow to efforts by the exchange operator and its CEO to move on from the case, which has cast a shadow over the company since February.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Victoria Bryan)

