Deutsche Boerse board talks Plan B amid CEO probe -WirtschaftsWoche

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board has discussed contingency plans in case CEO Carsten Kengeter has to step down amid an investigation over possible insider trading, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday.

Deputy CEO Andreas Preuss and CFO Gregor Pottmeyer were the two names considered to possibly take the helm of the German exchange operator, the magazine reported citing an unnamed source.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment on the meeting.

“As a rule, we don’t discuss the agenda of topics of the supervisory board,” he said. (Reporting by Andreas Framke; writing by Tom Sims)