Deutsche hires Duynstee for Benelux corporate finance

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Maurits Duynstee as head of corporate finance for the Benelux region.

Duynstee will join in January after a period of gardening leave, according to a memo to staff seen by IFR. Duynstee joins from ING, where he was head of wholesale banking in the Netherlands and global co-head of corporate finance. He previously worked at ABN AMRO.

He will report to Alasdair Warren, head of corporate finance in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and will join Deutsche’s EMEA corporate finance council and global M&A council. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Christopher Spink)