FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom extends telecom trend
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 30, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Deutsche Telekom extends telecom trend

Pauline Renaud

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (IFR) - Hot on the heels of Telefonica’s €1bn hybrid, another telco hit the euro market today but this time with a vanilla senior trade.

Demand for Deutsche Telekom’s €750m seven-year reached around €1.2bn, allowing leads to move pricing by 10bp from IPTs for a print at 25bp over swaps.

CreditSights, which pegged fair value at 20bp, had anticipated the tightly-priced offering to be well bid because of expected retail demand stemming from the minimum 1k denoms.

“We see this bond as a good way to increase exposure to Deutsche Telekom, following the reduction in event risk following the end of discussions between Sprint and T-Mobile US.”

In early November, DT’s US arm and rival Sprint ended their on-again off-again merger talks. The analysts don’t expect the failed combination to significantly alter the operating profile of T-Mobile US or its parent over the near-term.

“As such, we expect T-Mobile US to continue to drive the bulk of Deutsche Telekom’s Ebitda growth in the near future.”

Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFG ran the trade.

DEAL STEPS

* Final terms: EUR750m at MS+25. Books closed around EUR1.2bn at final spread. Allocs and pricing later this pm. MS is B&D. (12:25pm)

* Books around EUR1bn and subject at noon. Guidance MS+25/+30 for EUR500m-750m deal. (11:23am)

* IPTs MS+35 area, benchmark size, pricing today. Due 13 Dec 2024, pay 13 Dec, EMTN docs, German law, Lux listing, 1k/1k denoms, Reg S bearer. UoP: GCP. MS is B&D. (8:39am)

Deutsche Telekom International Finance BV, guaranteed by Deutsche Telekom AG (Ticker: DT, Country: DE), expected ratings Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (all stable), has mandated Barclays, MS and MUFG for a 7yr senior unsecured euro benchmark. (8:39am) (Reporting by Pauline Renuad, editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.