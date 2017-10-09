Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems names Adel Al-Saleh as new head

DUESSELDORF, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems named Adel Al-Saleh as its new head, a spokesman for the unit said, with the American joining at a time when the business is grappling with a slide in earnings.

Al-Saleh will also take up a position on the Deutsche Telekom management board when he joins at the start of 2018. He replaces Reinhard Clemens, who will leave the company at the start of 2018 after almost 10 years.

The appointment was first reported by German paper Handelsblatt.

T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom’s technical and communications consulting business, posted a 5.2 percent decline in revenue and a 16 percent drop in order intake in the first half of the year amid sustained industry pricing pressure.

Core profit fell by nearly a quarter in the first half, after a 21 percent drop in the full-year 2016.

Al-Saleh joins from British service provider Northgate Information Solutions.