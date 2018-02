Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc posted a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year ago, when the company gained 26 cents per share from a contract dispute settlement.

The company reported a net loss of $32 million, or 23 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $116.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell nearly 12 percent to $346.21 million. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)