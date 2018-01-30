DIB sets final guidance on 5yr sukuk

LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - *Final guidance MS+115-120 (WPIR); Books about US$1.8bn inc lead interest; books subject at 12.00pm LDN * Books around US$1.6bn, including JLM. IPTs at MS+130 area. (10.00am) * IPTs MS+130 area; timing as early as today

* Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC (“DIB”), rated A3 (stable) by Moody’s / A (stable) by Fitch, the third largest Islamic bank globally and the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, both measured by total asset size, has mandated Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London on 29 January 2018.

A benchmark Fixed Rate USD Regulation S Senior Sukuk offering of 5 year tenor under DIB’s USD 5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme will follow subject to market conditions.