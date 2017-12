Dec 13 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc, one of the world’s largest ATM makers, said on Wednesday that President and Chief Executive Andreas Mattes is stepping down, effective immediately.

Diebold said Chief Financial Officer Christopher Chapman and Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram will serve as interim co-presidents and co-CEOs. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)