Digi Communications says secures syndicated loan worth 163 mln euros

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V.

* Says Digi Group secured syndicated loan providing for three facilities in Hungarian forint, Romanian leu and euro currencies.

* Says the medium-term loan partially refinances a bridge loan from 2017 for a corresponding value of about 163 million euros ($202.95 million).

* Says it and its subsidiaries will use part of the loan to finance the acquisition by Digi Kft. of the Hungarian telecommunications operator Invitel Tavkozlesi Zrt, and the rest for general corporate spending and capital expenditures.

* The loan, which was arranged by Citibank and ING, has a five-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 2.65 percent. ($1 = 0.8031 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)