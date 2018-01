Jan 19 (Reuters) - Crematorium operator Dignity said it would reduce simple funeral prices by about 25 percent to draw back customer after warning on results for 2018.

The funeral operator said the price cut was meant to protect market share, adding that customers are becoming “increasingly price-conscious” in an over-supplied industry.

The company said it will also freeze prices for traditional funerals in the majority of its locations.