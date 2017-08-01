FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Insurer Direct Line reports 9.5 pct rise in H1 profit
#Breaking City News
August 1, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 6 days ago

Insurer Direct Line reports 9.5 pct rise in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 - Direct Line Insurance Group, Britain's largest motor insurer, reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-half profit on higher insurance.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said operating profit from ongoing operations rose to 354.2 million pounds ($467.93 million) for the six months, from 323.6 million a year earlier.

Gross written premiums rose 5 percent to 1.69 billion pounds, with a 10 percent rise in gross written motor premiums.

The company also raised its interim dividend by 1.9 pence to 6.8 pence per share.

$1 = 0.7569 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

