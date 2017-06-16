Disneyland Shanghai has "encouraging" first year

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disneyland's first year was encouraging and the "right precursors" are in place for development of the brand in China, Bob Chapek, head of parks and resorts at Walt Disney Co, told reporters on Friday.

"We're extraordinarily encouraged by the unbelievable result of 11 million guests in the first year and more important than that, the satisfaction scores that we get are extraordinarily high. And I think those are the sort of right precursors, if you will, for future development," he said when asked about expansion plans.

"We're very encouraged by what we've seen." (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)