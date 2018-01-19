FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Breaking City News
January 19, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Dixons Carphone CEO quits - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Dixons Carphone Plc’s CEO Sebastian James is quitting to join Boots, the high street chemist, Sky News reported on Friday.

James’s reported resignation comes just days after Dixons’ finance chief Humphrey Singer quit to join Marks and Spencer Group Plc.

Dixons could not immediately be reached for comment.

The electricals and mobile phones retailer reported a 60 percent slump in first-half profits in December.

Dixons Carphone is set to release a trading statement on Jan. 23.

The chief executive's resignation will be formally notified to the London Stock Exchange on Monday, Sky News reported, citing unidentified sources. bit.ly/2BeLZoH (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.