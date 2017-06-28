UK's Dixons Carphone "well positioned" as profit beats forecasts

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone, Europe's second largest electricals retailer, beat forecasts with a 10 percent rise in full-year profit and said it was "well positioned to flourish" despite Britain's tough economic outlook.

The firm, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 501 million pounds ($642 million) in the year to April 29

That record outcome compares with analysts' average forecast of 498 million pounds and 457 million pounds made in 2015-16.

"While the UK consumer environment seems to be holding up for us, there will undoubtedly continue to be changes in the way people buy all of the products that we sell," said Chief Executive Seb James. ($1 = 0.7805 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)