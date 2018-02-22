FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 6:02 PM / a day ago

DP World accuses Djibouti of illegal seizure of Dorelah port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dubai-based port operator DP World accused Djibouti of illegally seizing control of Doraleh Container Terminal on Thursday, after the Djibouti government said it was unilaterally terminating DP World’s contract to run the terminal.

“The Government of Djibouti today illegally seized control of the Doraleh Container Terminal,” DP World said in a statement. It said the company had commenced arbitration proceedings in London to protect its rights. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
