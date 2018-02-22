DNB Markets expects Norges Bank to hike rates earlier than before

OSLO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian brokerage DNB Markets now expects Norges Bank to hike its interest rates in December 2018 rather than in March 2019 as it previously thought, it said on Thursday.

“We move forward the first rate hike by Norges Bank to Dec-18 (from Mar-19) as the central bank reiterates their intention to hike despite inflation below target,” DNB Markets said in a monthly review.

“Moreover, revised housing data indicates that house prices might rise again already this year.” (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)