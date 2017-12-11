FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Norway's DNB adds 2 positions to group management
#Financials
December 11, 2017 / 1:45 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Norway's DNB adds 2 positions to group management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB announced the following changes to its corporate management on Monday:​

* Increases top management team to 13 people from 11

* New structure fits strategy launched in September, spokesman says‍

* Compliance unit is made part of group management; Mirella Elisa Wassiluk appointed group executive vice president for compliance

* Wassiluk comes from Norway’s Mininstry of Finance where she held a position as deputy director general. She will join DNB in April 2018

* A “New business” unit is also made part of top management, headed by Rasmus Aage Figenschou. The unit includes data insight and new banking

* Trond Bentestuen will move to the post of group executive vice president for Wealth Management & Insurance, while Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten (starting in January 2018), will replace him as group executive vice president for the Personal Banking unit

* Rune Bjerke remains DNB’s CEO, and Kjerstin Braathen remains CFO

Source text for Eikon:

For more on DNB (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
