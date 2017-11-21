FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB sets up new unit to exit non-core business in oil, shipping
November 21, 2017 / 11:56 AM / a day ago

Norway's DNB sets up new unit to exit non-core business in oil, shipping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - DNB ASA

* Sets up new non-core unit from Jan 1 to accelerate rebalancing and significantly contribute to improving return on equity

* Says to have clear exit strategy for the non-core portfolio

* Portfolio of new unit has exposure at default (EAD) of about $10 billion

* Says portfolio limited to shipping and oil-related exposures

* New unit taking over portfolio of exit exposures and certain loss-exposed loans

* says about 30 pct of exposure is subject to restructuring, but less than 20 pct is loss exposed and non-performing

* New unit has mandate to speed up volume reduction (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
