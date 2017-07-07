FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Italy's doBank IPO oversubscribed - sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
July 7, 2017 / 9:38 AM / a month ago

Italy's doBank IPO oversubscribed - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Italian bad loan manager doBank exceeded the amount on offer, two sources said on Friday, a sign of investor appetite for financial stocks.

One of the sources told Reuters the offer had been covered "more than twice".

A separate source said books for doBank had been covered for "about one and a half times".

The group said earlier on Friday it expected to close the IPO ahead of time on July 12 rather than July 17.

Trading on the Milan stock exchange is expected to start on July 14.

Reporting by Eliza Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.