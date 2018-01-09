FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doha Bank extends two-year loan facility, reduces size to $400 mln
January 9, 2018 / 9:31 AM / 2 days ago

Doha Bank extends two-year loan facility, reduces size to $400 mln

Davide Barbuscia

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-biggest lender, has extended by one year a two-year, $575 million loan that it had raised in December 2015, but has reduced the size of the facility to $400 million, a bank official said on Tuesday.

“It was Doha Bank’s conscious decision to have the extension at a reduced level of $400 million of the loan amount in order to streamline and optimise our funding mix and to keep the cost (at a) minimum,” Kaisar Yusuf Khot, manager of the chief executive’s office, said in an emailed response to Reuters questions. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
