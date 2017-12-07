FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar General 3rd-qtr comp sales beat on hurricane-fueled demand
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 7, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a day ago

Dollar General 3rd-qtr comp sales beat on hurricane-fueled demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected comparable sales for the third quarter, as hurricanes resulted in increased traffic and higher spending at its stores.

Sales at stores open at least a year increased 4.3 percent, above the average analysts’ estimate of 2.8 percent growth, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $252.5 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $235.3 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.