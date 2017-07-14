FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
EXCLUSIVE-Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond -sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 14, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 24 days ago

EXCLUSIVE-Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond -sources

Susan Taylor and John Tilak

2 Min Read

TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp of Canada, the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced, friendly talks with the Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters.

Negotiations are currently focused on the two sides settling on a price, said the sources, who declined to speak publicly on the matter. A deal could be announced within weeks, they said.

It was unclear how much Washington Companies had increased its initial unsolicited cash proposal, of $13.50 a share, which was the catalyst for Dominion to formally put itself up for sale in March.

Dominion, which owns a majority stake in the Ekati mine and minority share of the nearby Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, had rejected Washington's initial advance, saying it undervalued the company and terms of proposed talks were unacceptable.

The Washington Companies are a group of privately held North American mining, industrial and transportation businesses founded by industrialist and entrepreneur Dennis R. Washington.

Washington Companies declined to comment, while Dominion was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Susan Taylor and John Tilak; Editing by Denny Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.