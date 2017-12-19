FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dominion Energy denies LNG contract renegotiations
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 19, 2017 / 5:47 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Dominion Energy denies LNG contract renegotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc said on Tuesday it has no plans to renegotiate any of its liquefied natural gas sales contracts, a day after India’s oil minister said Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd was renegotiating its deal with the U.S. firm.

The company also said in a statement that commercial operations at its Cove Point LNG export terminal in Maryland would start early next year, a nudge back from an anticipated in-service date of end of 2017.

Dominion said it continues to talk with customers ahead of the launch of commercial operations at its 5.25 million-tonnes-per-annum plant, but said it has no plans to renegotiate any contract terms. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.