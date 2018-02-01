FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

FACTBOX-Olympics-List of Russian athletes cleared by CAS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Twenty-eight Russian athletes have had their Olympic doping bans overturned and their results from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi reinstated after their appeals were upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

They were cleared of any anti-doping rule violation at the Games four years ago and had lifetime Olympic bans overturned.

1 Dmitry Trunenkov (bobsleigh) 2 Aleksei Negodailo (bobsleigh) 3 Olga Stulneva (bobsleigh) 4 Liudmila Udobkina (bobsleigh) 5 Aleksander Tretiakov (skeleton) 6 Sergei Chudinov (skeleton) 7 Elena Nikitina (skeleton) 8 Olga Potylitsyna (skeleton) 9 Maria Orlova (skeleton) 10 Alexander Legkov (cross-country skiing) 11 Evgeniy Belov (cross-country skiing) 12 Maxim Vylegzhanin (cross-country skiing) 13 Alexey Petukhov (cross-country skiing) 14 Nikita Kryukov (cross-country skiing) 15 Alexander Bessmertnykh (cross-country skiing) 16 Evgenia Shapovalova (cross-country skiing) 17 Natalia Matveeva (cross-country skiing) 18 Olga Fatkulina (speed skating) 19 Alexander Rumyantsev (speed skating) 20 Ivan Skobrev (speed skating) 21 Artem Kuznetcov (speed skating) 22 Tatyana Ivanova (luge) 23 Albert Demchenko (luge) 24 Ekaterina Lebedeva (ice hockey) 25 Ekaterina Pashkevich (ice hockey) 26 Tatiana Burina (ice hockey) 27 Anna Shchukina (ice hockey) 28 Ekaterina Smolentseva (ice hockey) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

