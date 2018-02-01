FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Russia's Putin welcomes ruling to overturn Sochi doping bans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed a court ruling to overturn doping bans against 28 Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Putin said the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling confirmed that the majority of Russian athletes are clean but stressed that Russia needed to continue its fight against doping along with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe

