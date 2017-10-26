DowDuPont sees Q3 earnings, sales rise as new company

Oct 26 (Reuters) - DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, said it expects third-quarter net sales of $15.4 billion when it reports results as a new company next week.

On a proforma basis, net sales are expected to be $18.3 billion, up 8 percent.

The company expects earnings per share of 55 cents a share on an adjusted proforma basis, up 10 percent from last year.

DowDuPont is expected to report third-quarter results on Nov. 2. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Supriya Kurane)