FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DowDuPont sees Q3 earnings, sales rise as new company
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 26, 2017 / 10:32 AM / a day ago

DowDuPont sees Q3 earnings, sales rise as new company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, said it expects third-quarter net sales of $15.4 billion when it reports results as a new company next week.

On a proforma basis, net sales are expected to be $18.3 billion, up 8 percent.

The company expects earnings per share of 55 cents a share on an adjusted proforma basis, up 10 percent from last year.

DowDuPont is expected to report third-quarter results on Nov. 2. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.