AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Thursday said higher sales and tighter cost controls helped third-quarter core profit rise 13 percent, to 365 million euros ($425.3 million).

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 352 million euros. Sales of 2.1 billion euros were in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.8582 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)