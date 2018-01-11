FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software maker SS&C to buy DST Systems in $5.4 bln deal
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
January 11, 2018 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

Software maker SS&C to buy DST Systems in $5.4 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Software maker SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will acquire DST Systems Inc in a $5.4 billion deal, as it seeks to expand its footprint in financial technology software.

SS&C said it will pay $84 in cash for each DST share.

Reuters on Wednesday reported SS&C was in advanced talks to buy DST, sending DST’s shares up nearly 23 percent to $79.89.

The stock was up another 3.9 percent at $83 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.