DTE Energy Co expected to post earnings of $1.17 a share - summary

Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* DTE Energy Co is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results.

* The Detroit, Michigan-based company is expected to report a 18.2 percent decrease in revenue to $2.35 billion from $2.87 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 5 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for DTE Energy Co is for earnings of $1.17 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 81 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 “strong buy” or “buy,” 5 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is negative for DTE Energy at 0.59 percent; predicted revenue surprise is positive at 6.50 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* DTE Energy Co belongs to the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.